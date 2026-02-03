Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) versus Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global-e Online and Auto Trader Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 2 0 9 1 2.75 Auto Trader Group 2 1 1 0 1.75

Earnings & Valuation

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $50.09, suggesting a potential upside of 47.76%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than Auto Trader Group.

This table compares Global-e Online and Auto Trader Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $888.45 million 6.48 -$75.55 million $0.03 1,130.00 Auto Trader Group $766.77 million 7.50 $360.57 million N/A N/A

Auto Trader Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global-e Online.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online 0.82% 0.81% 0.59% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global-e Online beats Auto Trader Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms. Auto Trader Group plc was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

