Short Interest in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Declines By 16.3%

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,794 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 8,121 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,609 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBJ. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 231.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 1.5%

PBJ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,337. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $100.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

About Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.