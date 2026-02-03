Wolfspeed (WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Wolfspeed to post earnings of ($0.7350) per share and revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 1,510,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,106. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $440.63 million and a P/E ratio of -27.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOLF. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Wolfspeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $735,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 248.6% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 69,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,714 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc (NYSE: WOLF) is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company’s product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

See Also

