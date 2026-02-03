PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 20.3% Following Weak Earnings

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20.3% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $41.43 and last traded at $41.70. Approximately 140,808,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 21,828,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.
The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.
- Positive Sentiment: Experienced external CEO hired (Enrique Lores), seen by some as a stabilizing choice to accelerate execution and AI/commerce initiatives. PayPal hires HP’s Enrique Lores as its new CEO
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and bulls argue the company’s strong cash generation and long-term market position could reward patient investors if execution improves. ‘Patient PayPal Bulls Will Win Big,’ Says Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Some sell-side shops reiterated neutral/hold views ahead of Q4 or maintained positioning, reflecting mixed near-term outlook but no broad consensus to buy. PayPal: Solid Cash Generation Undermined by Strategic Headwinds
- Neutral Sentiment: Company released earnings materials and the full call transcript/slides for investors to parse the details and management commentary. PayPal earnings materials and call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed Street estimates on EPS and revenue; transactions per active account weakened and management forecast lower profit for 2026 — principal immediate catalyst for the sell-off. PayPal Shares Fall as Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: 2026 profit outlook disappointed investors, amplifying downside despite one-off leadership news. PYPL stock plunges as 2026 profit forecast spooks investors
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have opened securities‑fraud investigations into PayPal’s disclosures around the leadership change and earnings, which raises legal overhang and potential costs. Securities Fraud Investigation Into PayPal Announced
- Negative Sentiment: Slowing growth in online branded checkout and competitive pressures (e.g., alternatives from other payments platforms) are cited as structural headwinds to near-term revenue and TPV acceleration. PayPal shares sink amid online branded checkout headwinds
In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,874,637,000 after purchasing an additional 636,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,570,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,131,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,365 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
