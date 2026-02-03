ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,962 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 9,205 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ProShares UltraShort Health Care Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RXD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.
ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile
