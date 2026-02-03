ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,962 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 9,205 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,441 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RXD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

