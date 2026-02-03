NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.56%.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 2.3%

NGL stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 1,096,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,183. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGL Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $70,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $70,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 230,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,728,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 2,963.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that provides midstream infrastructure and marketing services for the energy industry. The company focuses on the transportation, storage, fractionation and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined petroleum products. Through its integrated operations, NGL Energy Partners serves producers, processors, refiners and industrial customers across key U.S. energy-producing regions.

The partnership’s asset base includes pipelines, storage terminals, fractionation plants, and distribution facilities.

