Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) SVP Sells $13,483.36 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) SVP Colton Matthew Snow sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $13,483.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,827.75. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colton Matthew Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Colton Matthew Snow sold 759 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $13,365.99.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Colton Matthew Snow sold 1,565 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $23,615.85.

On Friday, January 2nd, Colton Matthew Snow sold 145 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,083.65.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,438. The company has a market cap of $960.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 589,323 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,533,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 1,228,721 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,178,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,523,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 224,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,076,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 354,569 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ: SNCY) is an American ultra-low-cost carrier providing a blend of scheduled and charter passenger services. The carrier focuses on leisure markets, offering nonstop flights to sun and ski destinations across the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean. In addition to its scheduled network, Sun Country operates charter services for sports teams, corporate groups and tour operators, as well as seasonal cargo charters that support e-commerce peak periods.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sun Country has navigated multiple ownership and restructuring phases.

