Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.39), FiscalAI reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $459.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Madison Square Garden Entertainment's conference call:

Reported strong fiscal Q2 results with revenues of $459.9 million (up 13% YoY) and adjusted operating income of $190.4 million (up 16%), driven largely by the holiday season.

(up 13% YoY) and (up 16%), driven largely by the holiday season. The Christmas Spectacular had its best season in 25 years—215 paid performances, >1.2 million tickets sold, ~ $195 million in total revenue, mid-single-digit per-show revenue growth, and management sees room to add shows and raise yields.

had its best season in 25 years—215 paid performances, >1.2 million tickets sold, ~ in total revenue, mid-single-digit per-show revenue growth, and management sees room to add shows and raise yields. Concert bookings are pacing strongly—The Garden has exceeded its concert bookings goal and the company announced a 30-night Harry Styles residency (rental) plus other multi-night runs, which should materially support fiscal 2027 concert growth.

plus other multi-night runs, which should materially support fiscal 2027 concert growth. Marketing partnerships and premium hospitality are improving after bringing sponsorship sales in-house, highlighted by multiyear renewals (Anheuser-Busch), the Infosys naming-rights agreement for the theater, and continued suite sales momentum.

naming-rights agreement for the theater, and continued suite sales momentum. SG&A was elevated due to nonrecurring items and higher labor—including a $4M executive transition charge, a $2M prior-period true-up, and an expected ~$8M severance from a voluntary exit program—though management expects SG&A to start normalizing by the June quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 2.5%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.42. 357,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,940. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 510,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,037.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 561,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 144.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,677,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Key Madison Square Garden Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Madison Square Garden Entertainment this week:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) is a premier live entertainment company focused on producing and hosting a wide range of events across North America. Established as a separate publicly traded entity in April 2020 through a spin-off from Madison Square Garden Company, MSGE owns and operates iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden in New York City, Radio City Music Hall, The Chicago Theatre and Sphere in Las Vegas. These facilities serve as flagship stages for concerts, sports events, family shows and cultural performances.

The company’s core business activities center on venue management, event promotion and production services.

Featured Stories

