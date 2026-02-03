SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.76. 91,823,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 56,695,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.
- Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded SOFI from Neutral to Overweight and set a $31 price target, signaling renewed institutional conviction and a visible buy-side catalyst. SoFi upgraded to Overweight at J.P. Morgan
- Positive Sentiment: Robust Q4 results: SoFi reported >$1B revenue and positive net income, with strong fee-based revenue and margin expansion — evidence of improving unit economics and cross‑sell momentum that support medium‑term growth guidance. SoFi Technologies: Blowout Q4 Earnings Meet Fearful Market
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces argue the recent selloff is overdone given execution: origination and deposit growth, fee revenue acceleration, and improving adjusted EBITDA margins may drive re-rating over 2026. SoFi: Selloff Looks Well Overdone As Execution Keeps Improving
- Neutral Sentiment: Needham trimmed its price target from $36 to $33 but kept a Buy rating — a modest pullback in optimism rather than a cut to conviction, which may limit upside momentum but doesn’t signal a sell thesis. PT Lowered to $33 at Needham
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate housekeeping: SoFi’s board approved liquidation of the SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) with final trading expected Feb 18 — a fund-level action that is unlikely to materially affect SoFi’s core banking/credit business. SoFi Announces Plan to Liquidate and Close the SoFi Next 500 ETF
- Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, the stock slid in premarket/early trading as investors rotated out after a run-up; headlines point to profit‑taking and macro/sector volatility outweighing the quarter for short‑term sellers. SoFi Slides In Monday Premarket Despite Q4 Earnings Beat
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: analysts and write‑ups flag stretched multiples (high P/E and P/S vs. peers), which can cap near‑term upside and make shares sensitive to short‑term risk-off flows. Assessing SoFi Technologies Valuation
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after acquiring an additional 540,610 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 273,972 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,699,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,179,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
