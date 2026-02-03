SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $33.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SoFi Technologies traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.76. 91,823,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 56,695,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $243,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 303,480 shares in the company, valued at $7,814,610. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 167,245 shares of company stock worth $4,362,815 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after acquiring an additional 540,610 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 443.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 335,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 273,972 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $209,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,699,000. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,179,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

