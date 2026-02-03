Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 5,622,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 54.7% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

