Huntsman Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 6,475 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on HUN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Huntsman Stock Up 13.0%
Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 10,942,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,136,167. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $18.53.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.42%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.
