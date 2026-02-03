iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,653,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 1,340,326 shares.The stock last traded at $42.7750 and had previously closed at $42.88.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,291.0% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

