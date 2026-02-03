VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 44,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 18,079 shares.The stock last traded at $63.83 and had previously closed at $63.6330.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VACNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised VAT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded VAT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

VAT Group Stock Down 0.0%

About VAT Group

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19.

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

