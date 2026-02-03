GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.80 and last traded at GBX 96.14, with a volume of 4338834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 price target on shares of GlobalData in a report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GlobalData from GBX 195 to GBX 170 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalData has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a market capitalization of £680.37 million, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development. This model governs everything we do, from how we develop and manage our products, to our approach to sales and customer success, and supporting business operations.

