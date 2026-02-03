Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.89, but opened at $40.2408. Brother Industries shares last traded at $40.2408, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.19%. Analysts anticipate that Brother Industries Ltd. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. is a multinational electronics and electrical equipment company based in Nagoya, Japan. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of products including printers, multifunction printers, label printers, sewing and embroidery machines, garment printers, and industrial sewing machines. In addition to hardware, Brother provides related software solutions and support services to help customers optimize their document workflows, improve production efficiency and maintain equipment performance.

Brother’s printer and imaging division offers laser and inkjet models for home, office and industrial use, with features such as wireless connectivity, cloud integration and high-speed printing.

