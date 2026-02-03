iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (NYSEARCA:LDRC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,689 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 14,750 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of LDRC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,874. iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

About iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF

The iShares iBonds 1-5 Year Corporate Ladder ETF (LDRC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds, tracking an equally-weighted index that staggers maturities across a portfolio of underlying iShares iBonds Corporate ETF, all maturing within six years. Each underlying fund comprises USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing annually. LDRC was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

