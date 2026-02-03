First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Down 14.2% in January

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,442,378 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 9,833,873 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,623,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,623,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

Get First Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $8.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,987. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $285.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.15 and its 200-day moving average is $230.72.

In other news, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,219,995.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in First Solar by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,251 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Solar by 218.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.