SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.2550, with a volume of 4633853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on S. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

SentinelOne Trading Down 8.7%

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $595,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $124,061.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 285,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,333.58. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 361,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,207 in the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,371,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,179,000 after buying an additional 2,191,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after buying an additional 2,051,980 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

