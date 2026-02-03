Upexi (UPXI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.0750) per share and revenue of $9.4210 million for the quarter.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. Upexi had a net margin of 264.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.42%.

Upexi Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of UPXI stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 2,842,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.48. Upexi has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upexi declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 25.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPXI. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Upexi in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Upexi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Upexi in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Upexi from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upexi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Insider Activity

In other Upexi news, Director Gene Salkind acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 569,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,095.50. This trade represents a 21.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan Marshall bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,946,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,760.27. This represents a 2.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $793,000 over the last ninety days. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPXI. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upexi in the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upexi by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 209,907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Upexi in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Upexi by 1,988.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,990 shares during the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI) is a full-service digital consultancy that partners with brands to design, develop, and deploy digital products and marketing strategies. The company’s expertise spans user experience and interface design, custom software engineering, and data-driven marketing services. By integrating research, creative design, and technical execution, Upexi helps clients accelerate product development cycles and optimize their digital presence.

The firm serves a diverse, global clientele across sectors such as e-commerce, software-as-a-service (SaaS), healthcare, and finance.

