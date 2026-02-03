HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 398.95 and last traded at GBX 405.36, with a volume of 6212173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 455.

HgCapital Trust Trading Down 11.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 496.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 495.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at HgCapital Trust

In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Helena Coles acquired 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 488 per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.36. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HgCapital Trust

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

