SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 983027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SailPoint from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

SailPoint Trading Down 6.8%

The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 11,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $228,990.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,344,493.88. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Matt Mills sold 21,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $410,464.35. Following the transaction, the president owned 1,882,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,208,416.99. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,243 shares of company stock worth $6,924,823.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SailPoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SailPoint by 4.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SailPoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

About SailPoint

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

