SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 602,464 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 491,759 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA SPMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 547,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $22.72.
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0715 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.
SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.
