SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 602,464 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 491,759 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 657,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA SPMB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 547,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a $0.0715 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.