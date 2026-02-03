Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 499,488 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 635,263 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. 1,326,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.71.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.