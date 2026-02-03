Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 499,488 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 635,263 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. 1,326,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,425,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,958,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,794,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,450,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,387,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,183,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,587,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,215,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after buying an additional 268,364 shares during the period.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

