Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Short Interest Down 21.4% in January

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2026

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 499,488 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 635,263 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.32. 1,326,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,425,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,762,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,958,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,794,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,450,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,387,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,183,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,587,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 6,215,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after buying an additional 268,364 shares during the period.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.