Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.68 and last traded at C$23.63, with a volume of 16455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.52.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$501.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.31%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

