JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Price

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price objective on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Get Revvity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RVTY

Revvity Trading Down 5.2%

RVTY traded down $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.55. 1,184,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity has a 1 year low of $81.36 and a 1 year high of $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.52.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Revvity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Revvity this week:

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.