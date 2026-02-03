JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Stock Price

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.
RVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 price objective on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revvity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RVTY
Revvity Trading Down 5.2%
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Trading of Revvity
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Revvity during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Revvity by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revvity News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Revvity this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and FY‑2026 guidance beat — Revvity reported Q4 adjusted EPS $1.70 (above consensus) and revenue $772M (+5.9% y/y); management set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $5.35–$5.45 and revenue around $3.0B, both above Street expectations. This is the primary fundamental driver supporting the stock. Reuters: Revvity forecasts 2026 profit, revenue above estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are raising targets — TD Cowen bumped its price target to $124 and kept a buy rating; Wells Fargo raised its target to $110 (equal weight). Upgrades/raises give the stock upward price catalyst after the beat. The Fly: TD Cowen price target update
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/quant interest — Zacks highlights Revvity as a strong momentum stock based on style scores, which may attract trend-following investors and algos. Zacks: Why Revvity is a strong momentum stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript and presentation available — Management addressed drivers (diagnostics strength, academic research weakness) and walked through the beat and guidance on the Q4 call; slides and full transcripts are posted for investors to review detail. Useful for modeling FY‑2026 assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company materials — Slide deck and press release are available (supporting the reported beat and guidance). Review for segment/region detail that could inform analysts’ models. Seeking Alpha: Q4 results presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term technical/valuation pressure and recent share‑price weakness — some writeups note a DCF valuation gap and recent pullback, and the stock is trading below its 50‑day average on lighter volume, which can prompt short‑term selling even after upbeat fundamentals. Yahoo: Is Revvity attractive after recent share price weakness?
About Revvity
Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.
Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Revvity
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.