ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

ESAB Stock Up 0.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Shares of ESAB stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,136. ESAB has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $135.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.

Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.

