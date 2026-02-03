ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.
ESAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of ESAB in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESAB
ESAB Stock Up 0.8%
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting ESAB
Here are the key news stories impacting ESAB this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic expansion — ESAB agreed to acquire Eddyfi Technologies for about $1.45 billion, adding advanced non‑destructive testing (NDT) hardware and software that should broaden ESAB’s product/service footprint and create cross‑sell and workflow synergies over time. ESAB to buy Canadian testing equipment maker Eddyfi for $1.45 billion
- Neutral Sentiment: Details and integration plan available — ESAB held an M&A call and provided slides/transcript outlining rationale, expected integration timeline and high‑level synergies; these details help modelers but the ultimate impact depends on execution. ESAB Corporation (ESAB) M&A Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Company messaging frames the deal as creating end‑to‑end workflow solutions — official press release emphasizes strategic fit and expanded service offering (PR perspective; investors will watch execution). ESAB Corporation to Acquire Eddyfi Technologies, Creating an Unrivaled Provider of Complete Workflow Solutions
- Negative Sentiment: Price and financing concerns — the ~$1.45B purchase price raises questions about valuation and near‑term leverage/dilution; investors will watch how ESAB finances the deal and the timing/size of realized synergies. ESAB to Acquire Eddyfi for $1.45B
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance slightly softer than Street — ESAB updated FY2026 EPS guidance to $5.70–$5.90 vs. consensus ~$5.92 (and modest Q4/FY2025 guidance adjustments), a modest near‑term headwind to sentiment while investors model deal impact.
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction mixed — some outlets reported an initial drop in ESAB shares after the acquisition announcement, reflecting investor caution; watch volume and follow‑through. ESAB stock falls after announcing $1.45 billion acquisition of Eddyfi
ESAB Company Profile
ESAB Corporation is a global leader in welding, cutting and gas control technologies, offering a comprehensive portfolio of equipment, consumables and automation solutions. The company’s products include welding power sources, cutting machines, torches, electrodes, filler metals and gas regulating equipment designed to meet the needs of diverse industries. ESAB serves sectors such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing, providing both standard and customized solutions to enhance productivity and quality in metal fabrication and processing.
Founded in 1904 by Swedish inventor Oscar Kjellberg, ESAB pioneered the development of coated welding electrodes, laying the groundwork for modern welding practices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESAB
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.