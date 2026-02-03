Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,497,640 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 3,105,642 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 953,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RYLD stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 855,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,764. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Trading of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE Russell 2000 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index along with call options for the underlying index. RYLD was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
- The day the gold market broke
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Gold’s getting scarce.
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.