Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,497,640 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 3,105,642 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,907 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYLD stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 855,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,764. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,883,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 193,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 919,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 633,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 552,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE Russell 2000 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index along with call options for the underlying index. RYLD was launched on Apr 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

