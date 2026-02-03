Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0919 per share on Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This is a 8.2% increase from Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Company Profile

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

