TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.5399 and last traded at $9.5399, with a volume of 8600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.2030.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLSNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TeliaSonera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut TeliaSonera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TeliaSonera Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). TeliaSonera had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TeliaSonera AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TeliaSonera Company Profile

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) operates under the Telia Company brand as one of the leading telecommunications providers in the Nordic and Baltic regions. The company delivers a wide range of services, including mobile and fixed voice communications, broadband internet, television and streaming offerings, and enterprise-grade data and IP solutions. Its consumer segment focuses on mobile subscriptions, digital TV packages and home connectivity, while its business division provides managed network services, cloud platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The roots of TeliaSonera trace back to the 19th century with Sweden’s Royal Telegraph Agency and Finland’s national carrier, Sonera.

Featured Stories

