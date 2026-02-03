Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 137,516 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,516 shares during the period. TransMedics Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 62.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TMDX. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $128,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,235.68. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $435,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,545.10. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,310. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.88. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

