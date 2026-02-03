State of Wyoming Makes New $636,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after buying an additional 40,905 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 292.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 177,886 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 133,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,264,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 20,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $73.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.79%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.