SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,669 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 164.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,216,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328,620 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,729,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,073,000 after buying an additional 379,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,801,000 after buying an additional 781,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,694,000 after buying an additional 2,412,823 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,687,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

