Peterson Wealth Services Sells 81,931 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Peterson Wealth Services cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,931 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 778.7% during the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 938,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $147.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.84 and a 200 day moving average of $173.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and very strong guidance — Palantir topped EPS and revenue forecasts, reported 70% YoY revenue growth and issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance that materially exceeded consensus, underpinning the post‑earnings rally. BusinessWire: Palantir Reports Q4 2025…

Q4 beat and very strong guidance — Palantir topped EPS and revenue forecasts, reported 70% YoY revenue growth and issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance that materially exceeded consensus, underpinning the post‑earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Citi, William Blair, Baird and others) have raised ratings/targets (Citi to $235, William Blair to Outperform/$200), lending technical and sentiment support. TipRanks: Citi $235 PT

Wall Street upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms (Citi, William Blair, Baird and others) have raised ratings/targets (Citi to $235, William Blair to Outperform/$200), lending technical and sentiment support. Positive Sentiment: AI and defense demand accelerating monetization — Management says growth was driven more by existing customers spending materially more (notably U.S. commercial and government clients), amplifying revenue leverage from AI adoption. Benzinga: Existing clients spending more

AI and defense demand accelerating monetization — Management says growth was driven more by existing customers spending materially more (notably U.S. commercial and government clients), amplifying revenue leverage from AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction broadens — Palantir’s results lifted Nasdaq futures and helped equity sentiment across tech and AI names, supporting further upside in early trading. Barchart: Nasdaq Futures Climb

Market reaction broadens — Palantir’s results lifted Nasdaq futures and helped equity sentiment across tech and AI names, supporting further upside in early trading. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market split remains — Despite upgrades, broker consensus (some “Hold”s remain) and mixed views on valuation mean follow‑through depends on execution of 2026 targets. American Banking News: Consensus Hold

Analyst and market split remains — Despite upgrades, broker consensus (some “Hold”s remain) and mixed views on valuation mean follow‑through depends on execution of 2026 targets. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and downside warnings — PLTR still trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) and some firms (RBC, others) have issued stark downside scenarios, flagging risk if growth/guide execution slips. TipRanks: RBC warning

Valuation and downside warnings — PLTR still trades at a stretched multiple (high P/E) and some firms (RBC, others) have issued stark downside scenarios, flagging risk if growth/guide execution slips. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/government scrutiny and CEO comments — CEO remarks defending certain government work keep regulatory and political risk in play, which can pressure multiples for government‑exposed names. CNBC: CEO comments on protests

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $616,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,887.45. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 239,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

