Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 207.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,575 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 27.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Waymo raised $16 billion in a financing that values the Alphabet self‑driving unit at about $126 billion — a material de‑risk / value‑creation event for Alphabet that could crystallize value in a high‑growth AI/robotics segment. Waymo fundraising

Waymo raised $16 billion in a financing that values the Alphabet self‑driving unit at about $126 billion — a material de‑risk / value‑creation event for Alphabet that could crystallize value in a high‑growth AI/robotics segment. Positive Sentiment: Google Cloud signed a five‑year strategic deal with Liberty Global to deploy Gemini models and cloud tools across its European operations — a tangible commercial win for Google Cloud and proof of enterprise demand for Gemini that supports revenue growth for one of Alphabet’s fastest‑growing segments. Cloud partnership

Google Cloud signed a five‑year strategic deal with Liberty Global to deploy Gemini models and cloud tools across its European operations — a tangible commercial win for Google Cloud and proof of enterprise demand for Gemini that supports revenue growth for one of Alphabet’s fastest‑growing segments. Positive Sentiment: Google is embedding more Gemini AI features into Chrome, broadening end‑user reach for Gemini and increasing monetization opportunities across search, ads and consumer products. This deepens the AI moat and supports assumptions of higher ad/engagement monetization. Gemini in Chrome

Google is embedding more Gemini AI features into Chrome, broadening end‑user reach for Gemini and increasing monetization opportunities across search, ads and consumer products. This deepens the AI moat and supports assumptions of higher ad/engagement monetization. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile bullish commentary (Jim Cramer) suggests Alphabet may be capturing more AI‑driven revenue than peers like Meta — a market‑narrative tailwind that can attract momentum flows into the stock. Cramer on AI revenue

High‑profile bullish commentary (Jim Cramer) suggests Alphabet may be capturing more AI‑driven revenue than peers like Meta — a market‑narrative tailwind that can attract momentum flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $400 and kept a Buy rating — a bullish analyst move that can support further upside and fund flows into GOOGL. Jefferies PT raise

Jefferies raised its price target to $400 and kept a Buy rating — a bullish analyst move that can support further upside and fund flows into GOOGL. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet reports Q4 after the close; traders expect a sizable move — this event creates short‑term volatility risk but could validate the AI/revenue narrative if results beat. Earnings move expectation

Alphabet reports Q4 after the close; traders expect a sizable move — this event creates short‑term volatility risk but could validate the AI/revenue narrative if results beat. Neutral Sentiment: Sanford Bernstein raised its price target to $335 but maintained a “market perform” rating — mixed signal (higher PT but conservative stance), so watch guidance and margins for conviction. Bernstein note

Sanford Bernstein raised its price target to $335 but maintained a “market perform” rating — mixed signal (higher PT but conservative stance), so watch guidance and margins for conviction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces highlight strong AI/search/cloud momentum but caution on rising costs and competition — useful framing for investors ahead of earnings. Zacks analysis

Analyst and media pieces highlight strong AI/search/cloud momentum but caution on rising costs and competition — useful framing for investors ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet agreed to pay $135 million to resolve an Android data‑transfer lawsuit — a modest but tangible legal cost and reminder of regulatory/legal exposure. Android settlement

Alphabet agreed to pay $135 million to resolve an Android data‑transfer lawsuit — a modest but tangible legal cost and reminder of regulatory/legal exposure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling of roughly $35M was reported — while not uncommon at large caps, insiders selling can weigh on sentiment if it accelerates. Insider sale

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $365.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.90.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,066,753 shares of company stock valued at $103,358,040. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $343.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $344.83.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

