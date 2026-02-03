iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGIB Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,035,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,638 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $55,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,632,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,482,000 after buying an additional 1,112,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,923,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,509,000 after purchasing an additional 853,759 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,776,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,089,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 801,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGIB opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.88.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.