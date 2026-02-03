iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Bought by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3,065.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,581 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $6,968,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 45,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.29 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.