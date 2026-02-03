Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys 3,711 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Sollinda Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 23.6%

MTUM stock opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.