Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 972,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 781,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,009 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 623,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,494,000. Finally, Victory Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Financial Group LLC now owns 387,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $83.91. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

