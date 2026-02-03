StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $363.9190 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.The business had revenue of $282.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $77.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded StepStone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $725,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 74,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $4,908,513.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 122,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,903.26. The trade was a 37.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $23,422,844. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 53,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in StepStone Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,133,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,998,000 after buying an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group is a global private markets investment firm that provides specialized investment solutions across private equity, private credit and real assets. The firm offers customized portfolios, secondary interests, direct co-investments and tailored advisory services to institutional investors worldwide. StepStone’s integrated research and data analytics platform supports its investment teams in sourcing opportunities and monitoring portfolio companies.

Founded in 2007 as an independent private markets specialist, the company has grown its presence through both organic expansion and strategic partnerships.

