Brown Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,399 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December $PDEC

Brown Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,399 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 18.8% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

