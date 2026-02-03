Paylocity (PCTY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 5th. Analysts expect Paylocity to post earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $408.37 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.17. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $131.07 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCTY

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Paylocity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.