Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Boosts Stake in AB Disruptors ETF $FWD

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) by 3,095.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares during the period. AB Disruptors ETF makes up 0.5% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in AB Disruptors ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AB Disruptors ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Shares of FWD stock opened at $113.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.15. AB Disruptors ETF has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $116.98.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography. FWD was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

