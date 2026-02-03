Short Interest in WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Declines By 26.0%

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,670,778 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 2,258,411 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 951,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 951,665 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on WYFI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on WhiteFiber from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on WhiteFiber from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteFiber by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WhiteFiber during the third quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYFI opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47. WhiteFiber has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

