Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $3.7803 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.24. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:SWK opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $90.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,438,000 after purchasing an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,716,000 after buying an additional 255,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,709,000 after buying an additional 339,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,389,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,157,000 after buying an additional 389,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,388,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.
Operations are organized across three principal business segments.
