Short Interest in Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Declines By 15.4%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,490 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 56,123 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zenvia stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Zenvia worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenvia in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Zenvia Stock Up 1.1%

Zenvia stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Zenvia has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia SA (NASDAQ: ZENV) is a Brazilian-based cloud communications company that provides businesses with a platform to automate, orchestrate and optimize customer interactions across digital channels. Listing on Nasdaq positions Zenvia among the first Latin American tech platforms to access U.S. public markets, enabling it to expand its reach and invest in next-generation customer engagement tools. The company’s core offering allows enterprises to deliver personalized messages, notifications and support through SMS, WhatsApp, voice, email and popular social messaging apps.

Zenvia’s product suite includes a developer-friendly API, a user-centric messaging portal and AI-powered chatbots designed to streamline customer service workflows and drive engagement.

Featured Stories

