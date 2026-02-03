Black Hills (BKH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $809.8840 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKH opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $74.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This trade represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Black Hills by 42.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

