TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

SNX opened at $160.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average of $151.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 1.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $25,767.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,507.56. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $78,921.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,621,881.15. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 48,651 shares of company stock valued at $7,733,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 675.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $42,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

