Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Increases By 42.8%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,723,508 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 1,207,316 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,706 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,706 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Banco Santander Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCDRF opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander is a Spanish multinational financial institution founded in 1857 and headquartered in Santander, Spain. Over more than 160 years of operation, the bank has evolved into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, combining its historical roots with a strategy focused on international expansion and technological innovation.

The company’s core activities span retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and private banking. Santander offers a full suite of financial products and services, including deposit accounts, personal and business loans, mortgages, credit and debit cards, insurance solutions, wealth management, and leasing and factoring services.

