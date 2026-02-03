GSK (GSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $8.4812 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. GSK has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 1,470,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,930,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 18,245,691 shares in the company, valued at $346,668,129. This trade represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GSK by 20.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded GSK from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Cfra set a $53.00 price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About GSK

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

