EZCORP (EZPW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $363.6340 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.53. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on EZCORP from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EZCORP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in EZCORP by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 19.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $179,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

